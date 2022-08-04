Glassblowing on Display at Crow Wing County Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Centuries of art techniques are on display at this year’s Crow Wing County Fair thanks to a new educational Legacy Grant. Spectators can watch and learn about the art of glassblowing.

The show is being put on by Weagelworks owner and artist Steven Weagel and is being funded by a new County Fair Legacy Grant, which lets residents experience and learn different art techniques with the ultimate goal of opening people’s eyes into the world of art. And nothing seems to be more eye opening than turning a glowing molten glob into a beautiful decorative piece.

The process of glassblowing consists of inflating molten glass with a blowpipe heated at 2,000 degrees to form a glass bubble that is then molded into different pieces.

The skill of a professional glassblower opens the door for all sorts of different possibilities. Pieces can be as simple as a paperweight or as complicated as a chandelier.

The practice of glassblowing into fine art is an age-old technique that has been passed down through generations and will hopefully be passed down to many more, because the art of creating something from raw material is truly priceless.

Weagelworks will be at every day of the fair this year doing a new demonstration at the the top of every hour.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today