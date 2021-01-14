Lakeland PBS

Give Day at Tri-County Health Care Raises Ten-Thousand Dollars

Nick UrsiniJan. 14 2021

The event kicked off the formation of a new annual support committee dedicated to raising funds for special projects at Tri-County Health Care.

According to the release, inaugural members were invited to join the committee by donating $100 or more.

In addition to contributing to a worthy cause, founding members get to help officially name the club and are invited to exclusive events according to the release.

The committee received a $3,000 matching challenge donation from Sourcewell and a $2,000 matching challenge donation from the Wadena Lions Club.

Thanks to the generous donations, the committee reached the fundraising goal of $10,000.

This year, the committee set a goal to raise money for a new ultra-violet robot capable of disinfecting hospital rooms. This machine is incredibly effective at removing germs and viruses, including COVID-19.

 

