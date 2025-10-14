Girls’ Tennis: Area Doubles Teams, Singles Players Earn State Tourney Berths

Girls’ tennis team and individual section tournaments finished this week, and there are several area girls who took home some hardware and punched their ticket to the state tournament.

Junior Ronnie Noska from Staples-Motley won the Section 8A singles title. She’s currently ranked 10th in Class A and will be making her fourth state tennis tournament appearance.

Also in Section 8A, the Wadena-Deer Creek duo of Kaylee Endres and Anna Fiemeyer won the individual doubles section title. It will be their second state tourney appearance.

In Section 7A, Tori Oehrlein is the back-to-back individual singles champion. The senior from Crosby-Ironton is ranked sixth in Class A.

The doubles team of Nikki Crocker and Emme Sullivan from Pequot Lakes also punched their ticket to state, finishing as the Section 7A runners-up.