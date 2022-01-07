Girl Struck by Truck in Polk County, Has Minor Injuries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported a young woman was hit by a truck early Friday morning in the city of Fosston.

On Friday morning, around 8:30 AM, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of 1st Street East and North Granum Ave in the city of Fosston.

After investigation, the police report a juvenile girl was crossing 1st St E and was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driving east. The truck was driven by Lengby native, Kerry Cran, 49.

The woman hit by the truck was transported by an Essentia Ambulance to Essentia Health in Fosston for minor injuries.

The name of the woman hit has not been released.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers and pedestrians to use causion at and/or near intersections.

