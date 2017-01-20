DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Girl Scouts Cookie University Class Is In Session

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 19 2017
Leave a Comment

“Since I was a kid I wanted to be in Girl Scouts,” said Annika Selberg, Girl Scout.

Young Girl Scouts took a course in the Girl Scouts Cookie University at Bemidji Middle School. Once enrolled the girls learn skills for the cookie program that focus on selling, money management and business ethics.

“They can take those skills back to their troop or back to their home or wherever they originated with their cookies selling and they can apply that to their selling cookie business,” said Girl Scout Program Specialist for Region I Carolyn Towler.

This also empowers the young girls to reach their goals for example if they sell enough cookies they can attend camp or ride a horse. Some of them already have a sales pitch ready.

“Hi would you like to sell cookies, my name is Sophia?” said girl scout Sophia Snodgrass. “I’m a Girl Scout.”

The top selling cookies are caramel delights, peanut butter patties and the favorite of the night.

“The thin mints,” said Selberg.

“Thin mints,” said Lillianah Robinson Bird, Girl Scout.

The girls also learned that there’s more to being a Girl Scout than thin mints and lemon cookies.

“Being a Girl Scout all isn’t about having fun you need to work,” said girl scout Charlize Boe.

“I know it takes a lot of work, but being a Girl Scout is just helping my community and everybody  in it,” said Selberg.

The most important lesson of the day was to always have fun.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Year And New Body Equals New Resolution

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

Girl Scouts Unveil New S’mores Cookie

Posted on Aug. 10 2016 by

Northwoods Adventure: Nevis Robotics Team Headed to Missouri for Championships

Posted on Apr. 27 2016 by

In Focus: Children’s Watercolor Art Show

Posted on Apr. 15 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

Eric Esterby said

It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More

DLS said

You left out the Paula Bunions!!!... Read More

0

CLC Helps Students with Food Pantry

While CLC students have a variety of resources and materials to help them succeed, perhaps their most valuable asset is the food pantry located
Posted on Jan. 19 2017

Recently Added

CLC Helps Students with Food Pantry

Posted on Jan. 19 2017

Golden Apple: Program Teaches Students To Lead The Way In Engineering

Posted on Jan. 19 2017

Former LPTV Reporter Catie Beck Accepts NBC Correspondent Position

Posted on Jan. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.