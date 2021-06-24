Gigi Marvin, Matt Cullen Coach Youth Hockey Players at Bemidji “Power With The Pros” Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

2018 Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin and three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen teamed up on Wednesday to help coach local youth hockey players at Sanford POWER’s “Power with the Pros” Event.

It was the first big kick-off event that has taken place since the second ice sheet and surrounding facilities were completed at the Bemidji Community Arena. The new addition to the BCA is called the “Sanford POWER Center.” Nearly 250 hockey players attended the “Power with the Pros” event.