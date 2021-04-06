Lakeland PBS

GigaZone Gaming Tournament Goes Virtual This Year

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 5 2021

The fifth GigaZone Gaming Championship, hosted by Paul Bunyan Communications, will be held virtually this year for three consecutive weekends.

This year’s main tournaments are Overwatch from April 10-11, Madden 21 on April 17, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from April 24-25.

Registration for all tournaments can be done online and it is free to enter. Main tournaments are open to anyone living within the 218 area code, but space is limited. The gaming will start each Saturday at 10 AM. It’s free to watch and will be live streamed on the website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

