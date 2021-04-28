Lakeland PBS

GigaZone Gaming Championship Winners Announced

Betsy Melin — Apr. 27 2021

For the last three weekends, Paul Bunyan Communications hosted their annual GigaZone Gaming Championship. The event has grown since it started in 2016 to have over 4,000 guests the last time it was hosted at the Sanford Center. This year, it was turned into a digital broadcast.

The live stream for all three weekends was free to watch. It showed gameplay from popular games including Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And even though the gamers couldn’t meet in person, that didn’t put a stop to the annual costume, or cosplay, contest. This is the first time the event has been done virtually.

The final event was the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament where Hunter Branson came out victorious. He was awarded $500. Ronnie Nguyen of Bemidji got 2nd place and $400. Kenneth Crocker of Grand Rapids finished in 3rd place for $300, and Noland Anderson of Bemidji finished in 4th place for $200.

Roselynn Jones of Cass Lake won the cosplay contest and with it $300. Second place went to David Harper of Ponsford. He was awarded $200. Third was Khoriana Vaerconum of Hibbing, netting $100. There were also two popular vote winners for the Cosplay Contest. They were Hannah Elizabeth Cheney of Cook and Roselynn Jones. They were both awarded $200 each.

The Overwatch 6v6 Tournament was held on Saturday, April 10, and won by Team Yes. The Madden 21 tournament was held on Saturday, April 17, and won by Dain Walters from Grand Rapids.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes School Board Moves Listening Session About Superintendent Video Online

Minnesota’s Changing Climate Discussed at Rosenmeier Forum

Next Rosenmeier Forum to Discuss Climate Change in Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Hosting Tournament in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.