GigaZone Gaming Championship returns to Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Sep. 24 2019

Paul Bunyan Communications announced its 4th annual GigaZone Gaming Championship would be hosted at the Sanford Event Center on Saturday, November 2nd in Bemidji.

A Super Smash Bros Brawl tournament takes the main stage as players compete for cash and prizes, the release said.

Other tournaments include the games of Overwatch, Madden 2020, Mario Kart 8, Magic the Gathering, and Fortnite. Open console and arcade gaming will be available to the public. Console systems being used include Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Wii
U.

Over $5,000 worth of cash and prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

The GigaZone Gaming Championship also announced a variety of other activities including a cosplay contest. Participants are encouraged to dress as fictional characters for a chance to win prizes worth up to $200.

Other activities scheduled are virtual reality, door prizes, and more.

Admission is free, and registration for the tournament begins at 10 a.m. on the day of the event.

