GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo Returning to Bemidji’s Sanford Center

The GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo returns to the Sanford Center in Bemidji tomorrow.

A Paul Bunyan Communications event, it is now one of the largest rural gaming and technology expositions in the United States. Last year, almost 4,000 people came out for the event.

The GigaZone Gaming Championship will feature free gaming on various console and arcade games, numerous tournaments, door prizes, and more. There is no cost to enter the tournaments or for any of the gaming.

Paul Bunyan Communications says the GigaZone TechXpo will expose a growing regional audience to technology innovation and help them turn their technical skills and enthusiasm into successful careers right here in northern Minnesota. Startups and companies creatively leveraging technology will be able to demonstrate their innovation to a large group of tech-savvy potential employees.

Special guest Duncan Wardle will speak on the GigaZone Gaming Arena main stage at 2 p.m. tomorrow. Wardle is the former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney.

Doors open for the event at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12th, with grand door prize drawings set for 6 p.m. Entrants must be present to win. A schedule of events can be found on the GigaZone Gaming website.

According to a press release from Paul Bunyan Communications, the event is recognized nationally within the broadband industry for its innovative way to showcase the cooperative’s all-fiber optic network while engaging with the gaming community and anyone interested in technology.