Gifts of Hope Offers Donations to Business Affected by COVID-19

Betsy Melin — Apr. 23 2020

Greater Bemidji has organized a fund to help local businesses affected by COVID-19. The Gifts of Hope fund supports local restaurants and small businesses by buying gift cards and matching donations.

The fund was started by the Steven and Jill Hill family with an initial donation of $20,000. In addition, they have pledged to match the first $50,000 raised by donations. The ultimate goal is to raise $150,000.

If you are interested in donating you can send donations to: Greater Bemidji: Gifts of Hope Fund, 102 1st Street W Suite 101, Bemidji, MN, 56601.

