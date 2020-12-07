Gifts of Hope Fund Created To Help Local Businesses In Bemidji

Lakeland PBS

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 7 2020

Locally owned or homegrown businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to participate in the Gifts of Hope Fund campaign.

The Gifts of Hope: Hospitality Edition campaign is a way to help businesses that have been affected due to the recent executive order that put a four-week pause on the hospitality industry as well as other businesses such as gyms, fitness centers and more.

Businesses who opt-in will be entered into a lottery and the businesses that are chosen will be listed on the Bemidji Alliance’s Website during the campaign which will run from will run from Monday, December 14th through Friday, December 18th.

There will be 50 gift certificates per business available for customers to purchase. As an incentive, customers who buy a $50 gift certificate at a participating business will receive a $20 certificate for free. Customers will also have the option to donate to a business or pay it forward to someone in need. Pay if Forward donations will operate through the United Way and go to families of hospitality staff affected during the closure and families in need in the community.

If you are a business who wishes to participate, you must submit a form by the end of the day tomorrow.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

