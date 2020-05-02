Lakeland PBS

Gifts of Hope Donates to Small Businesses in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — May. 2 2020

The Gifts of Hope fund was created by Greater Bemidji at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring relief to small businesses affected by the stay at home order. To date, over $135,000 worth of gift cards has been raised.

1,200 gift cards have been purchased by the community to support 38 different businesses in Bemidji. There has been an average of $2,400 dollars donated to each business.

The fund started when the Hill family of Bemidji offered to match the first $50,000 raised. Now, the George W. Neilson Foundation has offered to match the next $50,000 raised so every dollar donated can stretch even further.

To find out more or to donate, visit bemidjialliance.org.

By — Betsy Melin

