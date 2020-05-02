Gifts of Hope Donates to Small Businesses in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Gifts of Hope fund was created by Greater Bemidji at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring relief to small businesses affected by the stay at home order. To date, over $135,000 worth of gift cards has been raised.

1,200 gift cards have been purchased by the community to support 38 different businesses in Bemidji. There has been an average of $2,400 dollars donated to each business.

The fund started when the Hill family of Bemidji offered to match the first $50,000 raised. Now, the George W. Neilson Foundation has offered to match the next $50,000 raised so every dollar donated can stretch even further.

To find out more or to donate, visit bemidjialliance.org.

