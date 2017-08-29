DONATE

Giant Wheel Soars Over The Minnesota State Fair

Josh Peterson
Aug. 28 2017
There is nothing quite like the thrills and spills of the Minnesota State Fair. Throughout the 320 acre fairgrounds you can find multiple forms of entertainment when it comes to carnival rides. For the Minnesota State Fair, two large locations create both the Mighty Midway and the Kidway – one of the many unique aspects of the fair.

Each year, state fair staff works to reinvent the midway and still continue its tradition to provide new staples that can become new family traditions.

Even though the rides at the Mighty Midway live up to their name, the Minnesota State Fair has amusement rides spread throughout the entire fairgrounds. However, this year’s new feature ride, the Great Big Wheel, takes passengers to all new heights – about 156 feet in the air.

From just about anywhere on the fairgrounds, the new family fun feature towers overhead. The large structure has drawn steady crowds since the opening of the fair. For many, it’s an enjoyable family ride and an honor to ride America’s largest traveling Ferris Wheel.

This wheel of wonder is not a permanent structure at the fairgrounds, so fair goers are encouraged to jump at the opportunity and go for a ride because there’s no guarantee that it will be back next year – but fair officials are optimistic.

The Great Big Wheel is the second tallest structure at the fair. The Space Tower still holds the record for tallest ride.

