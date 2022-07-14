Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Summer Orzo Salad

This makes a big bowl full of salad–perfect for a potluck picnic or lunch for a week!

Makes lots!



Sue’s Tips

To toast pine nuts, pour them into a skillet to form a single layer. Over medium heat, stir until golden. Don’t walk away. They burn fast. Immediately transfer to a plate and allow to cool.

This salad loves fresh herbs, so it’s a good time to pinch back the herbs in your garden. Try some parsley or tarragon. Chop up some chives. And if you have some calendula blooming in your garden, sprinkle some petals over the salad at serving time!

This salad stays fresh and delicious in the refrigerator for 5 days.

This is a perfect side to anything that comes off the grill!