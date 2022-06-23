Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Noodle Salad

Jun. 22 2022

Noodle Salad

Salad:

  • ¾ cup raw cashews
  • 1 (10-ounce) package Millet and Brown Rice Ramen Noodles
  • 1 large red bell pepper, sliced into thin bite-sized pieces
  • 1½ cups (sliced thin diagonally) fresh sugar snap or snow peas
  • 2 cups thinly sliced cabbage, red or green
  • 1 cup matchstick, bite-sized pieces of carrots
  • 1 bunch green onions, sliced diagonally
  • 3 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • Cilantro, chopped, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Dressing:

  • 1/3 cup tamari
  • ¼ cup toasted sesame oil
  • 1/3 cup avocado oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 heaping teaspoon chili-garlic sauce or sriracha
  • 2 teaspoons grated peeled ginger
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 2 tablespoons water

Instructions:

  1. Make dressing by placing all ingredients in a large glass bowl and whisk together. Set aside.
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cashews on a baking sheet and toast in preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, until they’re golden and fragrant. Immediately transfer to a plate to cool. Set aside.
  3. Cook noodles according to package directions, just until al dente. Don’t let the noodles get mushy. Drain and rinse noodles.
  4. Put into bowl with dressing. Toss the noodles to coat with the dressing. Put the noodles in the refrigerator while preparing the vegetables.
  5. Add vegetables and sesame seeds to noodle mixture. Toss well so all ingredients are evenly distributed. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving so flavors can develop.
  6. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving.
  7. Serve with extra lime wedges and extra sriracha, if desired.

Store in a covered bowl in refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Sue’s Tip

If I’m serving this to a group, I offer cilantro on the side for guests to add themselves. Some people don’t care for cilantro

If you have chives blooming in your garden right now, pick one or two and add some petals to the salad. Chive blossoms have a light onion taste and they will add pretty color, as well.





