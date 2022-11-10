Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365: 5-Ingredient Snack Bars

Nov. 9 2022

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup chopped nuts, such as almonds, pecans, walnuts
  • 1/4 cup coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup

Instructions:

  1. Put oats, nuts and coconut into a large bowl and stir to mix them up.
  2. In another smaller bowl, mix peanut butter and maple syrup together until well blended.
  3. Pour peanut butter mixture over oats, nuts and coconut. Mix well.
  4. Line an 8- x 8-inch glass baking dish with parchment paper. Dump the oats mixture into the parchment-lined dish.
  5. Tuck it into the freezer and leave it there for an hour or two. Remove from freezer.
  6. Use parchment paper as handles to pull the chilled mixture out of the dish. Use a sharp knife to cut 8 bars.
  7. Store bars in the refrigerator.
Sue’s Tips
If you’ll be eating these bars on the run, wrap them individually in plastic wrap to make them easy to grab and go.
Toasting the nuts before chopping will give them more depth of flavor. Toast in a pan in a single layer at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the kind of nut you are using.
These healthful Snack Bars are good for breakfast. Dip them into yogurt. Yum!

×

