Good Food, Good Life, 365: 5-Ingredient Snack Bars

Sue’s Tips

If you’ll be eating these bars on the run, wrap them individually in plastic wrap to make them easy to grab and go.

Toasting the nuts before chopping will give them more depth of flavor. Toast in a pan in a single layer at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the kind of nut you are using.

These healthful Snack Bars are good for breakfast. Dip them into yogurt. Yum!