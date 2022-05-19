Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Asparagus In A Blanket

Nathan DatresMay. 18 2022

Asparagus in a Blanket

Ingredients:

    • 40 asparagus spears
    • 8 lasagna noodles
    • 1 cup ricotta cheese or cashew cream (see recipe for Cashew Cream in Sue’s Tips below)
    • Ground walnuts

Instructions:

    1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Brush the paper with olive oil. Set aside.
    2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
    3. Trim the asparagus and tie together in bunches of 6. Drop into the boiling water, and simmer until just cooked about 4 to 5 minutes.
    4. Remove the cooked asparagus using tongs and drop into a bowl of ice water. Once cold, drain well and untie.
    5. Return the water to the boil and add the lasagna noodles. Cook until al dente, then drain and rinse under cold water. Drain and pat dry.
    6. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
    7. Trim the asparagus spears into 3- to 4-inch lengths. Slice the remaining stems into thin diagonal slices and reserve.
    8. Place the cooked noodles against sides of a baking dish with a third of each noodle on the bottom of the dish and the other two-thirds overhanging one side of the dish.
    9. Spread a dollop of ricotta or cashew cream on each noodle. Add sliced asparagus pieces.
    10. Fold the noodle back over this and top the next noodle third with more ricotta or cashew cream. Arrange asparagus spears over the cream.
    11. Finally, fold the remaining piece of the noodle back over this. You will have an S shape, with sliced asparagus stems and cream or cheese in the bottom of the S and spears and cream or cheese in the top half.
    12. Transfer prepared Asparagus In A Blanket to the parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, until heated through.
    13. Top with a dollop of ricotta or cashew cream. Sprinkle with ground walnuts.

Serve hot. Makes 8 appetizer servings or 4 meal servings.

Sue’s Tips

To make Cashew Cream:

Ingredients:

    1. 2 cups raw cashews (soaked in water for at least 2 hours & drained)
    2. 1/2 cup water
    3. 1/2 tsp onion powder
    4. 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
    5. 1 teaspoon salt
    6. Juice and grated zest of of 1 lemon
    7. 1 teaspoon nutritional yeast

Instructions:

    1. Submerge 2 cups of cashews in water and let sit for at least 2 hours to soften up.
    2. Drain cashews and rinse and add all ingredients to a blender, mix until smooth and set aside.

By — Nathan Datres

