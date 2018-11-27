Get Free LED Lights When Making A Donation To The Food Shelf

When you make a donation to the food shelf Otter Tail Power plans to help brighten your holidays.

On Wednesday, November 28, and Thursday, November 29, Otter Tail Power Company will host a holiday light exchanges in Bemidji and Fergus Falls.

Simply bring a bag of non-perishable food in exchange for up to five strings of LED holiday lights. “For some, the hardest part of the holiday season is putting food on the table,” said Otter Tail Power Company Senior Market Planning Specialist Brenda Sandahl. “This event is a great way to impact our neighbors and communities in a meaningful way while aligning with our company’s mission and values.”

LED holiday lights use light-emitting diodes, rather than filament, to produce light. LED lights are more efficient, durable, and longer-lasting than fluorescent incandescent lights. And they don’t burn out like other bulbs or get hot to the touch, so they’re a lot safer too.

This two-day event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Food Shelf in Bemidji and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. You’ll be able to choose from several varieties of LED lights. Quantities are limited, so get there while supplies last. “By making the switch to LED holiday lights, you’ll save money and electricity,” said Sandahl. “And most importantly, we’ll all help fight hunger in our communities.”