Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, December 8 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

George Perris returns to his birthplace for his second televised concert, a 2017 show at the Herod Atticus Theatre in Athens, Greece. Perris sings standards from his repertoire, covers of songs in English, Greek and French, and original songs from his forthcoming album.