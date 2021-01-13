General Public Will Still Need to Wait to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County is administering COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in phases, and it could take months for the general public to receive their first dose if they wish to do so.

Right now, the county is in its early stages of vaccinated those over the age of 65 and is still in the process of vaccinating health care workers.

As of right now, the county is contacting residents who are on their priority list if they wish to get vaccinated. Residents should not call Sanford Health or the county to schedule an appointment.

