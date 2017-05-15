General Mills Giving Away Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms

General Mills has announced a sweepstakes where 10,000 lucky winners could win a box of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms, a popular cereal produced by General Mills.

The held a similar sweepstakes in 2015, but only 10 boxes were given away.

In order to enter the sweepstakes, you must buy a specially-marked box of Lucky Charms to get a code. Once you have the code, you will enter it into the General Mills website to see if you’re a winner.

You can find out more about the sweepstakes here.