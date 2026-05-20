May 21, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

General Election Results for Red Lake Nation Present a Tight Race for Various Positions

In the Tribal Chairman race, incumbent Darrell Seki, Sr. and Floyd “Buck” Jourdain were only separated by 15 votes, each receiving over 36% of the total votes tallied.

Robert May won Tribal Secretary in a landslide victory with over 75% of voters casting their ballots for him.

Vernelle Lussier ran unopposed for the position of Tribal Treasurer.

Incumbent Harold E Graves was the only candidate to receive over 50% of the vote for area representative in his election for Redby District representative.

Eugene Standingcloud and Delwyn Holthusen, Jr. were the top candidates for the Ponemah Representative, with Lisa Beaulieu and MIchelle Barrett-Cobenais moving on to the run-off election for the Little Rock Representative race.

Finally, David Desjarlait and Clem May, Sr. will move on to the run-off election for the Red Lake Representative race.

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