Gene Dillon Elementary School Principal Hosts Open House

The new Gene Dillon Elementary School is set to open up this fall, and today, an open house was held at Bemidji High School to answer any parent’s questions.

The presentation highlighted the different programs the school will offer. There will be 14 sections for 4th grade and 15 sections for 5th grade, which will include STEM classes and art options like choir and orchestra. The school will also have an all-inclusive playground. Gene Dillon principal Ami Aalgaard says the school’s goal is to be totally student focused.

Aalgaard says, “Some of the different choices and opportunities with their core courses that they’re familiar with like math, science, language arts and social studies, and then also some of the choices that they’ll have within the arts and STEAM is a big part of that, it’s science, technology, engineering, art and math. We’ll build in some choices for those kiddos that need maybe an extra scoop in math and reading as well as kind of challenge those kids that are ready to kind of expand a more typical role with STEAM, and we’ll call it X-STEAM.”

You can find today’s entire Google slides presentation here.