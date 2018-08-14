Lakeland PBS
Gene Dillon Elementary School Officially Completed

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 14 2018
The new Gene Dillon Elementary School has officially been completed by Kraus-Anderson of Bemidji.

The $31 million, 124,600-square-foot school serves 900 students in grades four and five.

The school features two gymnasiums, 48 high-tech classrooms, a cafeteria, lounge, media center, art and music facilities, offices, and an autism area. It was designed by DLR Group.

The school will be open in time for the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

 

 

