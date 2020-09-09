Gene Dillon Elementary in Bemidji Plans for 2020-2021 School Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Area School District has been actively planning for the 2020-2021 school year since schools closed in mid-March, and while every school will look different for students, teachers, faculty, and staff. We took a look inside Gene Dillon Elementary to prepare families of what they can expect for the upcoming school year.

Students at Gene Dillon will not moving throughout the day as normal, but teachers are excited to welcome this new change in a fun way. Any parents or guardians of students at the school are encouraged to reach out. You can also watch an orientation video on the Bemidji Area Schools website for more information on how the school will be implementing certain guidelines. This includes face masks, social distancing, and more.

