Gene Dillon Elementary Construction Project On Pace

By next year, this construction site will be the new Gene Dillon Elementary School. The multiple story building will serve fourth and fifth graders and is set on 160-acres, which will include gyms, playing fields and parking lots.

Crews have been working since May 10 and are already making progress.

“Now it’s June 5, I would say as far as footings and foundations we have to be about 70 percent done,” said Kraus-Anderson Lead Superintendent Gary Francisco.

The sewer and water utility is in, and so are the storm drains, where water will run into the storm structures and into the ponds. The playing fields are also ready for seeding.

“Masonry, they’re working on the south wall of Area C,” said Francisco. “That’ll get it up to a size they can reach before they set scaffolding.”

Safety is key and no one is allowed on the site without proper gear.

“A reflective vest, safety glasses and a hard hat,” said Francisco.

“Between the big steel going up, structural steel, that’ll be our next big thing to start,” said Francisco.

Francisco says the project is going well and ahead of schedule.

“We’ll have some hurdles along the way I have no doubt, but we will hurdle them and we’ll be done on time.”

To watch the live feed of the construction click this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h50tLgcRiUg&feature=player_embedded.