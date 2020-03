Click to print (Opens in new window)

April 7 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

THE GENE weaves together science, history & personal stories for a historical biography of the human genome, while also exploring breakthroughs for diagnosis & treatment of genetic diseases & the complex ethical questions they raise.