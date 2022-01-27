Gavel to Gavel Coverage of the 2022 Minnesota Legislative Session

Starts Monday, January 31 at noon – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Watch the Lakeland PBS Minnesota Channel for gavel to gavel coverage of the 2022 Minnesota State Legislature Session beginning on Monday, January 31 at noon. The Lakeland PBS Minnesota Channel is available over the air on channel 9.6 in the Bemidji area, channel 22.6 in the Brainerd area, and on many cable systems throughout northern and central Minnesota.