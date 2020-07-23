Gas Meter Surveys Taking Place in Outskirts of Bemidji

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Business Technical Services has been contracted by MN Energy to survey gas meters in the outskirts area of Bemidji and surrounding areas. This was discovered by the Bemidji Police Department After receiving suspicious person reports earlier in the week.

There are 4 crews in the area and most work in teams of two. They will enter the area in a vehicle with an MN Energy sticker in the window and a yellow light on top of the vehicle. They often park the vehicle and then are on foot in the area. The personnel working for this agency will have a yellow utility vest on marked with MN Energy on the back.

They will be looking for the gas meter on the property. Once the meter is located they will be updating the GPS location, taking photographs, and answering questions about the condition of the meters via an app. All of this information is done via a cell phone or tablet which is directly uploaded to MN Energy. This survey of each meter takes approximately 5 minutes. They are reporting on the condition and safety of the equipment.

The company is expected to be in the area for at least two weeks to complete the project.

