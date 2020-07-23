Lakeland PBS

Gas Meter Surveys Taking Place in Outskirts of Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Jul. 23 2020

Business Technical Services has been contracted by MN Energy to survey gas meters in the outskirts area of Bemidji and surrounding areas. This was discovered by the Bemidji Police Department After receiving suspicious person reports earlier in the week.

There are 4 crews in the area and most work in teams of two.  They will enter the area in a vehicle with an MN Energy sticker in the window and a yellow light on top of the vehicle.  They often park the vehicle and then are on foot in the area.  The personnel working for this agency will have a yellow utility vest on marked with MN Energy on the back.

They will be looking for the gas meter on the property.  Once the meter is located they will be updating the GPS location, taking photographs, and answering questions about the condition of the meters via an app.  All of this information is done via a cell phone or tablet which is directly uploaded to MN Energy.  This survey of each meter takes approximately 5 minutes.  They are reporting on the condition and safety of the equipment. 

The company is expected to be in the area for at least two weeks to complete the project. 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Parents of Bemidji Area Students Weigh in on Upcoming School Year

Region 2 Arts Council Offering Relief Grants For Artists Impacted By COVID-19

Walz Signs Order Requiring Minnesotans to Wear Masks Indoors

Walz Close to Announcing Decision on Statewide Mask Mandate

Latest Stories

Bemidji Centaurs Best East Grand Forks Post 157 in 18u Doubleheader

Posted on Jul. 23 2020

Parents of Bemidji Area Students Weigh in on Upcoming School Year

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Brainerd Lakes YMCA Forced to Close After Facing Severe Water Damage From Storm

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Region 2 Arts Council Offering Relief Grants For Artists Impacted By COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Shortbread Cookies Adorned With Fresh Herbs

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.