Gas Leak at Bemidji Walmart
Around 12:49 PM, the Bemidji Fire Department received a report of a gas leak at the Walmart located in Bemidji.
The firefighters established that the leak was coming from the main entrance of the store. Minnesota Energy Resources quickly responded by shutting down the gas to the location. Nine firefighters with two engines and a squad car were at the scene for an hour while investigating.
The gas leak caused no damage to the store nor any shopper in Walmart.
The store will be closed until the gas leak is repaired.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.