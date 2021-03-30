Gas Leak at Bemidji Walmart

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Around 12:49 PM, the Bemidji Fire Department received a report of a gas leak at the Walmart located in Bemidji.

The firefighters established that the leak was coming from the main entrance of the store. Minnesota Energy Resources quickly responded by shutting down the gas to the location. Nine firefighters with two engines and a squad car were at the scene for an hour while investigating.

The gas leak caused no damage to the store nor any shopper in Walmart.

The store will be closed until the gas leak is repaired.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today