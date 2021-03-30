Gas Leak at Bemidji Walmart
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon at Walmart in Bemidji. The leak was reported at around 12:49 PM today.
Firefighters established that the leak was coming from the main entrance of the store. Minnesota Energy Resources quickly responded by shutting down the gas to the location. Nine firefighters with two engines and a squad car were at the scene for an hour while investigating.
The gas leak caused no damage to the store nor any shopper in Walmart.
The store will be closed until the gas leak is repaired.
