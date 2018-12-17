Lakeland PBS
Garth Brooks Adds 2nd Show At Governor’s Request

Josh Peterson
Dec. 17 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Country superstar Garth Brooks says Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is why he’s adding a second concert when he visits Minneapolis.

Brooks told reporters during a call Monday that his upcoming stadium tour is “all about one special night.” But the 50,000 tickets for his May 4 show sold out within an hour Friday, so officials at the state-owned U.S. Bank Stadium asked the governor to ask Brooks to add a second show, which Dayton did via Twitter.

Brooks says that was enough to get him to relax his one-night-only rule.

The second show will be May 3. Dayton plans to attend.

Brooks planned to make the announcement at a news conference with Dayton at the state Capitol, but the musician’s plane’s door wouldn’t close, so he couldn’t fly in.

