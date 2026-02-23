Feb 24, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Garrison Woman Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Mille Lacs County

A 50-year-old Garrison woman has died in a two-vehicle crash south of Garrison in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 1 on Tuesday afternoon in Kathio Township. Nicole Freeman was driving a car southbound on Highway 169 near 460th Street when the car slid on ice into the path of an SUV headed the opposite direction and was T-boned.

Freeman died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the SUV, 42-year-old Leslie Gahbow of Isle, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash, and that Freeman was wearing a seat belt and Gahbow was not wearing one.

