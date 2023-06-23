Garrison Man Seriously Injured in ATV Crash North of Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An 84-year-old Garrison man was airlifted from the scene of an ATV crash with serious injuries this morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says David Kowalsky of Garrison was driving an ATV about five miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township when he lost control and rolled.

Kowalsky was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and then was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital, where his condition is unknown.

