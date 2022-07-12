Lakeland PBS

Garrison Man Charged for Allegedly Shaking, Dropping 3-Month Old Daughter

Lakeland News — Jul. 11 2022

Andrew Donald Erickson

A 26-year-old Garrison man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly shaking and dropping his 3-month-old daughter, causing a near-fatal head injury.

Andrew Donald Erickson is charged with one count of First-Degree Assault – Great Bodily Harm and one count of Malicious Punishment of a Child – Great Bodily Harm.

According to court documents, Erickson originally told authorities the girl fell 3-and-a-half feet during a diaper change. But doctors found the girl’s injuries inconsistent with that story. Erickson then changed his account of what happened several times before admitting to investigators that he shook the girl 9 or 10 times and also dropped her.

The girl suffered brain bleed, contusions on several vertebrae, and a neck injury. According to the criminal complaint in the case, the girl is believed to be on life support and is unlikely to survive.

By — Lakeland News

