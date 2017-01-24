DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Gov. Mark Dayton Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

Garrison Firefighters Save House From Being Destroyed

Mal Meyer
Jan. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

A house fire was able to be extinguished by Garrison firefighters, before it was able to destroy the home.

According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the fire department was called at 3:32 a.m. on Saturday to a house fire on the 25000 block of Highway 18 in Bay Lake Township.

Two adults and two children were able to get out of the home. Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Breun told the Dispatch that the fire quickly spread through the walls and into the soffits.

The initial investigation revealed that a space heater in a crawl space underneath a bedroom appear to be the cause of the fire.

Smoke and fire damage was limited to the bedroom, while the rest of the house had minor smoke damage. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

 

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Snowmobile Accident Victim Identified

Posted on Jan. 4 2017 by

Brainerd Police Dept. Responds To Christmas Day House Fires

Posted on Dec. 27 2016 by

Fire Claims Home North Of Brainerd

Posted on Dec. 22 2016 by

Barrows Woman Dies After Mobile Home Engulfed In Flames

Posted on Dec. 20 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Robert Bellows said

Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

Eric Esterby said

It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More

0

Keystone Xl, Dakota Access Pipeline Construction To Continue Under Executive Order

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on President Donald Trump signing executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access
Posted on Jan. 24 2017

Recently Added

Keystone Xl, Dakota Access Pipeline Construction To Continue Under Executive Order

Posted on Jan. 24 2017

Gov. Mark Dayton Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

Posted on Jan. 24 2017

Minnesota DNR To Host Public Meetings For Deer Management Plans

Posted on Jan. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.