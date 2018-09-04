Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Garland’s Stolen Ruby Slippers From Wizard Of Oz Found

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 4 2018
Leave a Comment
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of sequined ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a museum in her northern Minnesota hometown 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 by someone who climbed through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million. Law enforcement offered an initial $250,000 reward, and a fan in Arizona offered another $1 million in 2015.

The FBI planned to announce details of how the shoes were found at a news conference Tuesday. The North Dakota U.S. Attorney Christopher Myers and Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson were due to attend.

The slippers had been on loan to the museum from Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw. Three other pairs that Garland wore in the movie are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Smithsonian and a private collector.

The ruby slippers are key in the 1939 movie. After mysteriously landing in the colorful Land of Oz after a tornado hit her farm in Kansas, Garland’s character, Dorothy, has to click the heels of her slippers three times and repeat “there’s no place like home” to return.

The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

The genre-busting Wizard of Oz — presented in black and white, and color — was a box office smash and won multiple Academy Awards, including the Oscars for best picture and best cinematography.

Garland, who was born Frances Gumm, lived in Grand Rapids, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, until she was 4?½, when her family moved to Los Angeles. She died of a barbiturate overdose in 1969. The Judy Garland Museum , which opened in 1975 in the house where she lived, says it has the world’s largest collection of Garland and Wizard of Oz memorabilia.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Governor’s Debate In Grand Rapids Cancelled

Itasca County Fair Celebrates 126 Years

This Year’s Anishinaabe Sobriety Run May See Biggest Participation Yet

Grand Rapids Woman Arrested For Selling Prescription Meds

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Park Filled With Foot Traffic On Labor Day

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji's Paul Bunyan Park Filled With Foot Traffic On Labor Day

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Crosby-Ironton Football Beats East Central

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Garage Destroyed In Turtle River Township Fire

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Central MN Post Office Shut Down Due To Health And Safety Concerns

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Bemidji Drivers Testing Out New Roundabouts On Division Street

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.