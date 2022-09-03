Garden at Bemidji’s Lincoln Elementary Expands with Farm to School Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota recently became the first state to enter a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to expand the current Farm to School program. But this work isn’t being done on just the national level.

Bemidji Area Schools, like many other districts across the state, have implemented the Farm to School model to provide not only proper nutrition for the body with every school meal, but also the mind. Lincoln Elementary is looking to continue the program through their Garden Club in addition to their classrooms and cafeteria.

Being one of the top five states in the nation for agriculture, some of Minnesota’s farming staples have made their way into the garden plots at Bemidji schools along with more unique products. By educating and exposing kids of all ages not only to gardening but also the fruits of their labor, the Farm to School Program continues a long-held Minnesota tradition right outside the classroom.

The Lincoln Garden Club looks to expand operations by introducing new equipment like a hydroponic tower this year, which will grow plants without any soil.

