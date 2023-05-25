Lakeland PBS

Garage Sustains Extensive Damage in Fire North of Bemidji

Mary BalstadMay. 25 2023

A garage north of Bemidji received extensive damage after catching fire.

Fire Damage Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on Wednesday, May 24, firefighters responded to a structure fire in Northern Township. When firefighters arrived, they found a two half stall attached garage with smoke and fire showing.

19 Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Seven pieces of equipment were also on the scene. The garage and its contents sustained extensive damage. The home also suffered light smoke damage. No injuries are reported. The fire appears to be accidental in nature and is currently under investigation.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office Holds Annual Memorial Service to Honor Fallen Officers

Bemidji City Council Extends Search for Firm to Help Find New City Manager

Bemidji Area Law Enforcement to Hold Peace Officers Memorial Service

Bemidji Area School Board Makes Changes to Chair Election Process

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.