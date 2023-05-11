Lakeland PBS

Garage Destroyed in Fire Northeast of Bemidji

Lakeland News — May. 11 2023

Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

A building northeast of Bemidji is considered a total loss following an afternoon fire yesterday.

The Bemidji Fire Department reports that on May 10th just before 4 p.m., they received a report of a structure fire at 16395 Gull Lake Loop Road NE. Upon arrived to the scene, firefighters found a sizable detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

29 firefighters were on the scene for about three hours with 11 pieces of equipment. The structure and its contents are considered a total loss. One firefighter is reported to be injured.

The fire is currently under investigation but appears to be accidental.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

