Garage Burglary In Morrison Country

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on October 6th at approximately 7:17 pm, their office received a report of a residential burglary on 400th Avenue, approximately ten miles northeast of Hillman, MN in Richardson Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect(s) gained entry into the attached garage by cutting a hole in the overhead garage door. Several items were stolen from the property, including a large safe, several guns, a green 2009 6×6 Polaris Big Boss ATV, a laptop computer and multiple Dewalt and Craftsman power tools.

If you have information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.