Gannon, Barthelt Named Bemidji State Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year

The Bemidji State Athletics department announced its male and female Student-Athletes of the Year for 2025.

Football player Jake Gannon was named the Male Athlete of the Year. The senior center and captain won the 2024 DII Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the best center in college, and was named an AP First Team All-American, among many other awards.

Katrina Barthelt was named the Female Athlete of the Year. The women’s soccer senior captain was the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year and just the third Beaver to earn that honor. She was also the conference scoring champion with 11 goals and a team-high 25 points.

In addition, freshman women’s hockey forward Morgan Smith was named Female Newcomer of the Year and freshman men’s hockey defenseman Isa Parekh was named Male Newcomer of the Year.