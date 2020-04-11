Ganley’s in Nisswa Hosts Drive-Thru Fish Fry For Charity

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Ganley’s Restaurant had closed its doors for the entire length of the shelter-in-place order until today, where they hosted a drive-thru fish fry to support those in need.

Owner Luke Ganley and Shawn Hanson, Executive Director of The Outreach Program in Brainerd, came together for the event. Part of the proceeds went directly to The Outreach Program to help fund meals for people in need throughout the community.

You can donate any time to the program by visiting The Outreach Program website at outreachprogrambla.org.

