DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Body of Missing Bemidji Woman Recovered In Wooded Area

Gander Mountain Will Keep Some Minnesota Locations Open

Josh Peterson
Jun. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

The c-e-o of the outdoor and sporting goods company that acquired Gander Mountain says the decision to close the Bemidji and Baxter Gander Mountain locations has been reversed.

C-e-o of Camping World Marcus Lemonis said in a tweet on Thursday that the Bemidji and Baxter stores would now stay open after a liquidation sale.

The decision to close many stores across the United States was made in mid-may after the company filed for chapter eleven bankruptcy back in March.

Out of the 57 stores that will now stay open… Five are located in Minnesota.

The c-e-o also said that the Woodbury Gander Mountain location in the twin cities metro area would be re-built before it opens again.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Open House Schedule For Bemidji Avenue Road Construction Project

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Has No Boundaries

Bemidji Changes Decision On Sunday Liquor Sales

Two Men Charged With Burglary

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Latest Story

Secretary Of State Says He Won’t Release Voter Information

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Secretary of State Steve Simon says he won’t give data on Minnesota voters to a White House panel studying voter
Posted on Jun. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Secretary Of State Says He Won't Release Voter Information

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

Minnesota Crime Rate On The Decline

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

Body of Missing Bemidji Woman Recovered In Wooded Area

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

Four Arrested In Early Morning Pillager Search Warrant Raid

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

Sailing Regatta To Take Place As Part Of Water Carnival Festivities

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.