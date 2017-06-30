Gander Mountain Will Keep Some Minnesota Locations Open
The c-e-o of the outdoor and sporting goods company that acquired Gander Mountain says the decision to close the Bemidji and Baxter Gander Mountain locations has been reversed.
C-e-o of Camping World Marcus Lemonis said in a tweet on Thursday that the Bemidji and Baxter stores would now stay open after a liquidation sale.
The decision to close many stores across the United States was made in mid-may after the company filed for chapter eleven bankruptcy back in March.
Out of the 57 stores that will now stay open… Five are located in Minnesota.
The c-e-o also said that the Woodbury Gander Mountain location in the twin cities metro area would be re-built before it opens again.
