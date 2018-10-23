Gamers Compete In GigaZone Gaming Championship

The gaming industry has come a long way since the 1970s and ’80s. Since then, numerous games have exploded into competitive e-sports, and through use of its GigaZone network, Paul Bunyan Communications seized the moment and launched its annual gaming championship.

To put on a tournament like this requires a lot of tech, and some of that technology was locally built and designed just for this event. A competition like this would normally found in a metropolitan area, but placed in Bemidji, the tournament draws regionally.

Throughout the day, thousands came to compete and tried their hardest to be the best. For many, this gaming tournament is all fun and games, but for some, it’s a chance to experience a different reality.

In the end, no matter where gamers finished, there were no true losers – instead, it’s a community that wins.

Winners of the GigaZone Gaming Championship walked away with over $5,000 in cash and prizes.