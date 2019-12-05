Lakeland PBS

Gallery North’s Creative Cafe Will Host Fabric Ornament And Drop Pendant Classes

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 5 2019

On December 10th, between 4 to 6pm Gallery North’s Creative Café will host Christmas Fabric Ornament And Drop Pendant Classes for two artist, Lanee Paulson and Kathy Sanders.

Come sip, nibble goodies, connect, make art, and enjoy! Lanee Paulson will teach a “Fabric Christmas Ornament” that will make a great addition to the decorations on your Christmas tree or use wherever you need a special holiday touch. Kathy Sanders will teach a “Drop Pendant” and help you to create this one-of-a-kind drop pendant to wear with your favorite holiday outfit for entertaining or dining out. Make one or both, all materials are provided for each activity. Classes are geared to ages 10 and up. Cost is $5.00 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

Gallery North is a non-profit art gallery that has been displaying and selling original art and fine crafts by area artists since 1989. Find out more about their classes, and how to feature your art at gallerynorthbemidji.com

