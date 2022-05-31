Lakeland PBS

Gallery North in Bemidji Announces June Creative Café Event

Hanky HazeltonMay. 30 2022

The public is invited to attend Gallery North’s Creative Café event in Bemidji on June 21.

Attendees will get to meet artist DeeDee Narum and learn how to make a bohemian scrappy flag to display. Classes are geared to ages 12 and up, and all materials will be supplied.

The event takes place on Tuesday, June 21 from 4-6 PM at Gallery North in Bemidji at 310 4th Street NW. Cost is $10.00 per activity, no per-registration is required.

Gallery North is a non-profit cooperative art gallery that has been displaying and selling original art and fine crafts by area artists since 1989. Creative Café activities are sponsored by Gallery North & Paul Bunyan Communications. More information can be found on their Facebook page and their website.

