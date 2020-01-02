Gallery North Holding First Open House of 2020 This Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Gallery North in Bemidji will be hosting its first open house of 2020 this Friday to showcase artists from the area. The gallery is a non-profit cooperative art gallery that gives members a place to display and sell their work.

The open house will showcase artist Faith Clover, who retired after teaching art and art education in both Arizona and at the University of Minnesota. John Winter, a watercolor artist from Bemidji, will also showcase his work which focuses on nature, history and recreation in northern Minnesota.

The open house will begin at 2 pm.

