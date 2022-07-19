Lakeland PBS

Gabriel Warren Resigns from Bemidji School Board

Lakeland News — Jul. 19 2022

Gabriel Warren

Gabriel Warren, a Bemidji School Board member who was elected in 2020, has announced he is resigning from the board.

At last night’s school board meeting, Warren informed the board that he is moving to the Twin Cities area and can no longer fill the remainder of his term with the board.

A special election will be held to fill Warren’s seat. It will be one of two special elections to fill two-year positions. There will also be three four-year positions up for grabs in the general election.

