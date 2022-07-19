Gabriel Warren Resigns from Bemidji School Board

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gabriel Warren, a Bemidji School Board member who was elected in 2020, has announced he is resigning from the board.

At last night’s school board meeting, Warren informed the board that he is moving to the Twin Cities area and can no longer fill the remainder of his term with the board.

A special election will be held to fill Warren’s seat. It will be one of two special elections to fill two-year positions. There will also be three four-year positions up for grabs in the general election.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today